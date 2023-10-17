DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Shares Up 4.5%

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 69 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.84). 56,159 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 45,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.81).

DP Eurasia Trading Up 4.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.29. The company has a market capitalization of £101.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,380.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at DP Eurasia

In other news, insider Aslan Saranga purchased 40,000 shares of DP Eurasia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £400 ($488.58). Insiders own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

DP Eurasia Company Profile

DP Eurasia N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand name in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. It offers food and pizza delivery, takeaway, and eat-in services. The company also owns and operates coffee brand COFFY.

