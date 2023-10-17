Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,175,100 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 1,099,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,068.3 days.

Drax Group Trading Up 9.0 %

OTCMKTS:DRXGF traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. 117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRXGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.05) to GBX 1,200 ($14.66) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 830 ($10.14) to GBX 740 ($9.04) in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

