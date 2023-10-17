EAC (EAC) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $320,522.50 and approximately $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00217516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012930 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

