Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.28 (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GRF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. 2,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $11.00.
Insider Activity
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile
Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Capital Growth Fund
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.