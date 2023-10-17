Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.28 (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GRF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. 2,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

In other news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David C. Sims purchased 6,345 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $56,343.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,282.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

