Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Short Interest Up 16.4% in September

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 807,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nancy Huntington Stager sold 18,465 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $222,872.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 366,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 2,034.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 166.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 17,037 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,118. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 0.78. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. Analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is -129.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on EBC

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.