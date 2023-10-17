EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,612 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.91% of EastGroup Properties worth $150,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.64.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $169.92. 36,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $188.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.55. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 135.47%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

