Echo45 Advisors LLC Purchases 42,879 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 61,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,565,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,629,000 after acquiring an additional 191,859 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 922,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,364. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $18.04.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

