EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,167,500 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 1,088,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 197.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $24.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

