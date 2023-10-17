EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $20.59. 732,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,042,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EHang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

EHang Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 264.94% and a negative net margin of 617.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of EHang by 69.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EHang by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EHang by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EHang by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EHang by 3,021.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 382,879 shares during the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

