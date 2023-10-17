Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 6,270,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 908,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,990,577. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 168.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.9% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $8.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $608.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,910,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.50 billion, a PE ratio of 84.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $561.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.24.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

