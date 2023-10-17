Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Up 7.6% in September

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 360,700 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 335,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,607.0 days.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ELMUF remained flat at $62.45 during trading on Tuesday. 2,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $62.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elisa Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

