Empower (MPWR) Trading Down 59.4% Over Last Week

Empower (MPWR) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. Empower has a total market cap of $8,917.99 and $49,716.38 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Empower has traded 59.4% lower against the US dollar. One Empower token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Empower Profile

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00048207 USD and is down -27.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $127,267.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

