EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Trading Up 4.8%

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENQUF shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 22 ($0.27) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
