EOS (EOS) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 17th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001905 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $600.95 million and $51.98 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002271 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002914 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001671 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,105,795,596 coins and its circulating supply is 1,105,799,207 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

