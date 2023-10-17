Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,195.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Equinix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

EQIX stock traded down $8.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $742.92. 311,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $754.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $751.51. Equinix has a 12 month low of $518.57 and a 12 month high of $821.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $823.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.