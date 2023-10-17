Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Increases Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60.

Equinor ASA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Equinor ASA has a dividend payout ratio of 87.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.53. 3,402,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,562. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96. The firm has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 18.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQNR

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.