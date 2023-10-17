Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October 17th (ACA, APD, BR, CHX, CYBR, DLTR, EADSY, ED, FIS, HASI)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, October 17th:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $345.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $307.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $200.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $182.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $137.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $94.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $96.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $460.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $340.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the stock.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $83.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $158.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $240.00 target price on the stock.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

