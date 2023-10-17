Ethereum Classic Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and $89.15 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $14.99 or 0.00052539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,524.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00217942 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.45 or 0.00804367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012943 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $151.35 or 0.00530602 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00138278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,560,797 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

