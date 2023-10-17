Ethereum (ETH) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.88 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,566.41 or 0.05496926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $188.38 billion and $4.88 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00031892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00022442 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,262,264 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.