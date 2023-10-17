Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Euro Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLWT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. 3,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,733. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Euro Tech

Euro Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.