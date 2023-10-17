Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Truist Financial

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.71. The stock had a trading volume of 264,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,912. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.52. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 8.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

