Evercore ISI Reiterates Outperform Rating for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 112.47% from the company’s current price.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MIRM traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.18. 90,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.44. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.59% and a negative net margin of 152.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $454,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 147,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $3,884,763.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,763.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $454,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 162,678 shares of company stock worth $4,323,280. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,526,000 after buying an additional 320,549 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,820,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,102,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,494,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,661,000 after buying an additional 323,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,264,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

