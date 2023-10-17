Everdome Self Reported Market Cap Hits $10.16 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

