Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Short Interest Update

Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Evergreen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGR remained flat at $11.00 during midday trading on Monday. 24 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,617. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $163.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38. Evergreen has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $11.47.

Get Evergreen alerts:

Evergreen (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergreen

About Evergreen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Kim LLC acquired a new stake in Evergreen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.