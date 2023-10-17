Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Short Interest Update

Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Evergreen Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EVGR remained flat at $11.00 during midday trading on Monday. 24 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,617. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $163.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38. Evergreen has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $11.47.
Evergreen (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Evergreen
Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.
