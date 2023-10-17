Everscale (EVER) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52.54 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Everscale has a total market cap of $52.54 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everscale Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,094,727,976 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

