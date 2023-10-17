Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.44. 2,103,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,294. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.12%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,993,923,000 after buying an additional 131,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,363,000 after buying an additional 488,392 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,695,000 after buying an additional 128,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,455,000 after buying an additional 246,385 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.58.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

