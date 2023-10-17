Evmos Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $865,094.61 (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, Evmos has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Evmos coin can now be bought for about $0.0567 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market cap of $17.00 million and approximately $865,094.61 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

