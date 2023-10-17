Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 185,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 417.4 days.
Experian Stock Performance
EXPGF stock remained flat at $33.23 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.39. Experian has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $39.77.
About Experian
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.