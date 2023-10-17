Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 185,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 417.4 days.

Experian Stock Performance

EXPGF stock remained flat at $33.23 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.39. Experian has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $39.77.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

