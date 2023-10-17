Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Short Interest Up 16.1% in September

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,620,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the September 15th total of 14,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,032.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 166,540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after buying an additional 281,710 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.78. 1,889,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.05.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 95.31%. The company had revenue of $363.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

