FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. 102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

FFBW Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FFBW by 15.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FFBW by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FFBW by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

