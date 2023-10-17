FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) & STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Head-To-Head Survey

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) and STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FIBRA Macquarie México and STAG Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIBRA Macquarie México N/A N/A N/A STAG Industrial 28.46% 5.61% 3.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FIBRA Macquarie México and STAG Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIBRA Macquarie México 0 0 0 0 N/A STAG Industrial 0 3 3 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

STAG Industrial has a consensus price target of $38.71, suggesting a potential upside of 12.22%. Given STAG Industrial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe STAG Industrial is more favorable than FIBRA Macquarie México.

This table compares FIBRA Macquarie México and STAG Industrial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIBRA Macquarie México N/A N/A N/A $0.65 2.17 STAG Industrial $681.88 million 9.11 $178.33 million $1.09 31.72

STAG Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than FIBRA Macquarie México. FIBRA Macquarie México is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STAG Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.2% of FIBRA Macquarie México shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of STAG Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of STAG Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

STAG Industrial beats FIBRA Macquarie México on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties. FIBRA Macquarie's portfolio consists of 238 industrial properties and 17 retail properties, located in 20 cities across 16 Mexican states as of June 30, 2023. Nine of the retail properties are held through a 50/50 joint venture.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets. We are organized and conduct our operations to maintain our qualification as a REIT under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code), and generally are not subject to federal income tax to the extent we currently distribute our income to our stockholders and maintain our qualification as a REIT. We remain subject to state and local taxes on our income and property and to U.S. federal income and excise taxes on our undistributed income. As of December 31, 2022, we owned 562 buildings in 41 states with approximately 111.7 million rentable square feet, consisting of 484 warehouse/distribution buildings, 74 light manufacturing buildings, one flex/office building, and three Value Add Portfolio buildings. While the majority of our portfolio consists of single-tenant properties, we also own multi-tenant properties and may re-lease originally single-tenant properties to multiple tenants. As of December 31, 2022, our buildings were approximately 98.5% leased, with no single tenant accounting for more than approximately 3.0% of our total annualized base rental revenue and no single industry accounting for more than approximately 10.9% of our total annualized base rental revenue. We intend to maintain a diversified mix of tenants to limit our exposure to any single tenant. As of December 31, 2022, our Operating Portfolio was approximately 99.0% leased and our SL Rent Change on new and renewal leases together grew approximately 24.3% and 17.6% during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and our Cash Rent Change on new and renewal leases together grew approximately 14.3% and 10.4% during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. We have a fully-integrated acquisition, leasing and asset management platform, and our senior management team has a significant amount of industrial real estate experience. Our mission is to continue to be a disciplined, relative value investor and a leading owner and operator of industrial properties in the United States. We seek to deliver attractive stockholder returns in all market environments by providing a covered dividend combined with accretive growth.

