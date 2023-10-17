Financial Analysis: First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) vs. KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) and KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and KGHM Polska Miedz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $7.63 billion 2.14 $1.03 billion $0.57 41.25 KGHM Polska Miedz N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Quantum Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than KGHM Polska Miedz.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals 5.88% 3.33% 1.65% KGHM Polska Miedz N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.8% of KGHM Polska Miedz shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Quantum Minerals and KGHM Polska Miedz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 1 4 5 0 2.40 KGHM Polska Miedz 2 1 0 0 1.33

First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $30.32, suggesting a potential upside of 28.96%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than KGHM Polska Miedz.

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats KGHM Polska Miedz on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia. It is exploring the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina, as well as the Haquira copper deposit in Peru. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About KGHM Polska Miedz

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. engages in the production and sale of copper, precious metals, and other metallurgical products in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Lubin, Poland.

