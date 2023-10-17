FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Short Interest Update

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 609,600 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 519,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.66. 376,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,011. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.77. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $80.59 and a 1 year high of $106.74.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $750.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.44 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $141,137.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,551,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 342,272 shares of company stock valued at $34,251,415. Company insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 368.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 50,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

