FlatQube Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $3,947.53 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FlatQube has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.22924218 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,476.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

