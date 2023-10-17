Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Michael G. Ellis Sells 10,000 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,269.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Flywire Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.74. 832,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,387. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLYW. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens raised their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

