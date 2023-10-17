Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Michael G. Ellis Sells 10,000 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,269.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Flywire Stock Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.74. 832,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,387. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.70 and a beta of 1.15.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on FLYW. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens raised their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Flywire
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flywire
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.