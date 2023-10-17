Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC upped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

Shares of NYSE FMX traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.88. The stock had a trading volume of 737,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.89. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $63.35 and a 52-week high of $119.62.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.48%. Analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,994,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,692,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 513,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,970,000 after purchasing an additional 380,888 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

