Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Short Interest Up 16.0% in September

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the September 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 999,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,056,000 after purchasing an additional 506,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,998 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.3% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,764,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FOX by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,807,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,976,000 after buying an additional 253,490 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in FOX by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,570,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,651,000 after buying an additional 173,664 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

