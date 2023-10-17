Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.31. 6,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 91,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $117.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57.

Get Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLBR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.