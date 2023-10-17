Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 43,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 29,114 shares.The stock last traded at $19.90 and had previously closed at $20.04.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 63.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

