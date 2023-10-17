FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP) Stock Holdings Increased by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF accounts for 0.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XSEP. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 86.3% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 183,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,973 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSEP stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.29. 26,265 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.