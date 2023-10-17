Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Up 7.5% in September

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FULC. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ FULC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,217. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a market cap of $238.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.11. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,234.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.50%. Analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 293.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 86.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.