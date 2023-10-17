Function X Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117,477.59 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $47.82 million and $117,477.59 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Function X Profile

Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization.Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

