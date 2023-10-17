G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GIII. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,356. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 3,453,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

