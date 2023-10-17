Gala Trading Up 2.2% This Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Gala has a total market cap of $355.91 million and approximately $41.31 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Gala

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,011,800,586 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,036,439,676 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

