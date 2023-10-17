Galxe Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.74 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Galxe token can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003944 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Galxe has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $97.33 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Galxe Profile

Galxe launched on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,918,666 tokens. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

