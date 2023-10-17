Gary B. Smith Sells 4,166 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $181,512.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,907,618.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ciena Price Performance

Ciena stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.91. 1,795,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ciena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 40.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ciena

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.