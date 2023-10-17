Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO) and Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Critical Comparison

Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) and Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gaucho Group and Country Garden, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaucho Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Country Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.4% of Gaucho Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Gaucho Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Gaucho Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Country Garden has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gaucho Group and Country Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaucho Group -1,112.47% -157.84% -93.77% Country Garden N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaucho Group and Country Garden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaucho Group $1.97 million 0.41 -$21.75 million ($70.50) -0.02 Country Garden $63.96 billion 0.04 -$899.33 million N/A N/A

Gaucho Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Country Garden.

Summary

Country Garden beats Gaucho Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaucho Group



Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel. It also manufactures and sells leather goods, ready-to-wear, home décor, fashion products, and accessories through e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Algodon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. in March 2019. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Country Garden



Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops. The company also develops, operates, and manages hotels. In addition, it researches and develops robots; sells electronic hardware and food; and provides interior decoration, agriculture, landscape design, investment and management consulting, cultural activity planning, and real estate consulting services. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited was founded in 1992 and is based in Foshan, the People's Republic of China. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of Concrete Win Limited.

