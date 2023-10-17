Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.50

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $47.62, with a volume of 122482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.62 and a beta of -0.12.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 225,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 339,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $234,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.