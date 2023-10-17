Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Update

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 16.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the third quarter worth $1,125,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the third quarter worth $48,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Genpact during the third quarter worth $3,725,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the third quarter worth $1,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 887,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,432. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $35.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

