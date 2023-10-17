Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,181. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $433.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,375.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

